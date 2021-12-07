Road Closure in West Orange on Wednesday

Published 5:43 pm Tuesday, December 7, 2021

By Dawn Burleigh

Western Avenue, between Foreman Road and Newton Street, will be closed to through-traffic on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 from 6:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. to allow work to be done on the Union Pacific RR crossing. Residents are encouraged to avoid Western Avenue during this time. Motorists are asked to observe all detour and warning signs during this closure. Eastbound traffic will be detoured south on Foreman Road at Western Avenue to Burnett Street and then east on Burnett to Newton Street, turning north onto Newton and back to Western Avenue. Westbound traffic will be detoured south on Newton Street from Western Avenue to Burnett Street and west on Burnett to Foreman Road, turning north onto Foreman Road back to Western Avenue.

More News

All-District 11-4A Division II Football Team

Slidell Man Cited For Commercial Fishing Violations In Plaquemines Parish

Childers, Malain capture Winter Splat Racquetball Tournament

Evelyn Goodman

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar