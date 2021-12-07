Childers, Malain capture Winter Splat Racquetball Tournament

After a 3 year absence from Tournament Play Glen Childers Jr. of Orangefield Texas and his doubles partner David Malain of Beaumont Texas traveled to McKinney Texas to participate in the 2021 Winter Splat Racquetball Tournament. The competition was fierce but the team representing Orange County came out on top winning the championship!

Here are the results:

First round defeated Kessler/Yourell 11-6 11-5

Second Round defeated Stein/Pesantez 11-10 3-11 7-2

Third round defeated Segura/Segura 11-2 11-0

Semi-Finals defeated Tanenbaum/Alfred 11-8 11-9

Finals Defeated Stein/Pesantez 8-11 11-4 7-3