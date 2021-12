Here is the All-District 11-4A Division II Football Team as selected by the 11-4A coaches:

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: Elijah Gales, WO-S

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR: Kheagian Heckaman, Hamshire-Fannett; Dre’lon Miller, Silsbee

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Carmello Jones, WO-S

OFFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Keyshawn Robinson, WO-S

DEFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Jaquez Carter, Silsbee

COACH OF THE YEAR: Cornel Thompson, WO-S

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Mason Brisbane, Silsbee

Fullback: Hunter Ashworth, Orangefield

Running backs: Cameron Dischler, Orangefield; Marquis Dodd, Silsbee; Tyler Spencer, Hamshire-Fannett

Wide receivers: Geremiah Jackson, Silsbee; Ashton Cartwright, Silsbee; Dakarion Judge, WO-S; Jordan Denson, Hamshire-Fannett; Traevon Ford, Hamshire-Fannett; Darren Anderson, WO-S

Tight end: Morgan Sampson, Orangefield

Center: Demetrius Hunter, WO-S

Offensive line: Hunter Norwood, Orangefield; Bryson Jordan, WO-S; Caydon Ferrell, Hamshire-Fannett; Leo Rodriguez, Silsbee; Hunter Bellanger, Bridge City

Kicker: Cristian Quiteno Polio, WO-S

Kick returners: Dakarion Judge, WO-S; Jacob Weldon, Hardin-Jefferson

DEFENSE

Defensive line: Bryson Jordan, WO-S; Andrew Wilson, WO-S; Nicholas Lejeune, Bridge City; JS Bearden, Bridge City; Colton Singletary, Hamshire-Fannett; Kolbie Sowell, Orangefield

Inside linebackers: Brayden Babineaux, Orangefield; Jayron Williams, Silsbee; Gavin Deranieri, Hamshire-Fannett

Outside linebackers: Lamarcus Bottley, Silsbee; Jailen Brown, WO-S; Dontrey McClain, WO-S; John Sanderson, Hamshire-Fannett

Cornerbacks: Tyler Shearin, Orangefield; Jamaal Shaw, WO-S; Caleb Villareal, Hamshire-Fannett

Safeties: Darrius Byrd, Hamshire-Fannett; Jerrick Harper, Silsbee; Jadon Jones, WO-S

Punter: Cristian Quiteno Polio, WO-S

Punt returner: D’onte Zeno, Hamshire-Fannett

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Ethan Oceguera, Bridge City

Fullback: Jayron Williams, Silsbee

Running backs: Jacob Weldon, Hardin-Jefferson; Jolan Curtis, Liberty; Jamaal Shaw, WO-S

Wide receivers: Kyler Garlaska, Bridge City; Joey Murty, Bridge City; Braylen Collins, Bridge City; Jadon Jones, WO-S; Max Brisbane, Silsbee; D.J. Brown, Hamshire-Fannett

Tight end: Noah Broussard, Bridge City

Center: Ethan Ply, Bridge City

Offensive line: Coby Coulter, Orangefield; Josh Bradley, Silsbee; Ja’kalen Jenkins, WO-S; Davin Heard, WO-S; C.J. Demas, Hardin-Jefferson; Isai Lopez, Hamshire-Fannett

Kicker: Victor Hernandez, Bridge City

Kick returner: Kyler Garlaska, Bridge City

DEFENSE

Defensive line: Connor Ayres, Bridge City; Zach Roland, Hamshire-Fannett; Keith Andrus, Hardin-Jefferson; Colby Ewing, Liberty; Hunter Norwood, Orangefield; Kadin Stone, Silsbee

Inside linebackers: Jarmarion Elam, Silsbee; Jalen Lewis-Gilmore, WO-S; Macoy Marze, Orangefield

Outside linebackers: Mason Benjamin, Hardin-Jefferson; Harrison Gauthier, Bridge City; Brendan Walter, Hamshire-Fannett

Cornerbacks: Gavin Garrett, Bridge City; Kaden Nolan, Liberty; Mason Goudeau, Liberty; Austin Baker, Hamshire-Fannett

Safeties: Jordan Joiner, Hamshire-Fannett; Austin Walker, Liberty; Deegan King, Bridge City; Jackson Humplik, Orangefield

Punter: D.J. Brown, Hamshire-Fannett

Punt returner: Gavin Garrett, Bridge City