Orange woman arrested in connection to Polk County murder

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has filed criminal charges in the murder investigation of Leonard Earl Chatman, of Livingston.

On December 1, 2021, Lynnie Ray Chatman, who is the son of the deceased, was charged with Capital Murder and booked into the Polk County Jail under a $1,000,000.00 bond. Lynnie Chatman is also currently being held on additional unrelated charges from both Polk County and Chambers County, on over $73,000.00 in total bonds.

Brooke Ashley Cormier, of Orange, Texas, has also been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Tampering with Evidence, in the murder investigation of Leonard Earl Chatman. At this time, no bond has been set on Cormier’s charges. Cormier is also being held on additional unrelated charges from Chambers County.

Sheriff Lyons requests that anyone with information relating to the investigation and arrest of both individuals, to please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, at 936-327-6810.

Sheriff Lyons would also like to express a special thank you to the Texas Rangers Office, US Marshals Task Force, Polk County District Attorney’s Office and the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office, for all of their resources and assistance. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was able to bring justice to the family and friends in the death of Mr. Leonard Earl Chatman.