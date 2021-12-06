NWS Lake Charles weather update: 11 am Mon 12.6.21

Hazardous Weather Message

…COLD FRONT BEGINNING TO MOVE THROUGH, SEVERE WEATHER AND HEAVY RAIN POSSIBLE…

IMPACTS:

– A Marginal to Slight Risk for strong to severe storms. Isolated storms ahead of the cold front will be capable of all hazards (wind/hail/tornado). Line of storms along the front will primarily carry a threat of damaging wind gusts, though a spin-up tornado or two remains possible.

– A Marginal Risk of Excessive rainfall. Storms will be capable of periodic heavy rain, leading to a localized flash flooding risk.

WHERE/WHEN:

– Southeast Texas – Now to 4pm

– Central Louisiana – Now to 2pm

– Southwest Louisiana – Now to 4pm

– South Central Louisiana – 1pm to 7pm

The threat for severe weather will end following the passage of the cold front.