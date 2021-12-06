Newton County Sheriff’s report 12.6.21

Released by: Sheriff Robert Burby

On December 3, 2021, at appropriately 1630 hours, NCSO Deputy responded to a disturbance in Deweyville on CR 3128 and made contact with Chadwick Glen Nichols. Nichols was very uncooperative and started a physical assault on the Deputy. Nichols attempted to take the Deputy’s firearm and was unsuccessful. NCSO Deputies, and Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist in taking Nichols into custody. His bond is listed as $110.000.00. Nichols is currently charged with Assault Public Servant; trying to take a weapon from an Officer; Terroristic Threat of Family/Household and Resist arrest search or transportation.

Kudos and thanks to Orange County Sheriff’s Office as well as other agencies who do not hesitate to respond and assist an “Officer in Need of Back Up.”

Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered 61 calls to service last week from November 22nd to December 6th 2021. We currently have 21 inmates in the following Jails, 11 housed in Newton, and 10 housed in Jasper. Last week there were 7 individuals booked into the Jail.

We currently have one (1) Horse and two (2) Cows that were Astray. Photographs of the animals are listed on our Facebook page. Please contact the NCSO Dispatcher (409)379-3636 to schedule a time to pick up the animals.

The following individual(s) were booked and arraigned:

Nichols, Chadwick Glen 12/03/2021 F3 Assault Public Servant

F3 Take Weapon from an Officer

MA Terroristic Threat of Family/Household

MA Resist Arrest Search or Transp

Graham, James Ronnie Jr. 12/03/2021 FS MTRP (Poss of C/S PG1<1G)

Briggs, Grady James Jr. 12/02/2021 Burglary of a Habitation

Laughlin, Charles Wesley 12/03/2021 FS Theft of Material Alum/Brnz/Copper/Brass < $20K

Gatson, Christopher Eugene Self Surrender on 12/02/2021 F2 Robbery

MA Evading Arrest Detention

MB Theft Prop >=$100<$750

MB Theft Prop >=$100<$750

F Parolee Viol (Agg Robbery)

Wiltz, Jacob Paul 12/02/2021 FS Theft of Firearm (hold for State Jail)

Forward, Marlin Ted 11/29/2021 F1 Motion for Adjudication (Agg Kidnapping)

MC Driving While License Invalid

MC Speeding 10% or More Above Limit

The following calls to service and reports were received by NCSO :

Newton: Civil Matter, False Alarm, Civil Matter, Fraud, Extra Patrol (Speeding in and near CR 4001), Theft (Honda Side by Side), 4-Wheeler Driving down roadway with no lights)

Jamestown : Cruelty to Animals/Welfare Concern (Dog Tied up )

Kirbyville: Reckless Driving

Deweyville : Suspicious Activity (Vehicle), Welfare Concern, Traffic Hazard (Female running in and out of traffic), Disturbance (Unwanted Guest), Reckless Driving, Burglary, Disorderly Conduct (Trespassing/hunting on Private Property w/o permission),suspicious Activity, Conoco Fuel Drop – Theft (Gas Drive Off), Extra Patrol (Trespassing) False Alarm, Assault on a Public Servant, Reckless Driving, Civil Matter/Child Custody, Assault Family Violence, Motor Vehicle Accident (Hwy 12 @ Saine River – Louisiana Side), Noise/Loud Music

Gist: Scam

Mayflower : Juvenile Delinquency

Toledo Bend: Abandoned Autos

Bon Wier: Suspicious Activity (Open Line to 911), Theft, Traffic Hazard (vehicle tearing up the County Road), Assault, Cruelty to Animals

Singletary Sites: Animal Nuisance

Fawill: Welfare Check

Buckhorn: Welfare Concern

Sand Jack: Harassment

Call: Suspicious Activity (Vehicle), Suspicious Activity, Animal Cruelty, Animal Nuisance

Old Salem : Disabled Vehicle,

Burkeville : Burglar of Motor Vehicle, Disturbance

Kirkendall: Welfare Concern

Sunset Acres: Disturbance, Terroristic Threat

Trout Creek: Welfare Concern