LDWF is now accepting applications for two February Women’s Fishing 101 Workshops

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) and the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation (LAWFF) are teaming up to present two Women’s Fishing 101 Workshops in February of 2022. The workshops are open to women over the age of 18 who are looking to learn about fishing.

The workshops cover a variety of skills to help make fishing more enjoyable. LDWF biologists and aquatic volunteer instructors will train 15 women per event in fish identification, best fish handling practices, preparing fishing equipment, basic fishing skills, as well as cleaning, storing, and cooking fish. Seven to eight participants will be randomly selected from each workshop and get the chance to apply their newly learned skills on an overnight weekend fishing trip under the direction of LDWF biologists and volunteer instructors during May 2022.

Interested women can click HERE to apply. Please remember that each Women’s Fishing Workshop will be limited to 15 participants per date. Participants may only attend one workshop. Selected registrants will be notified via email prior to each workshop. Applications will not be reviewed until after the deadline has closed.

Workshop Dates:

February 5, 2022 – LDWF Waddill Wildlife Refuge, Baton Rouge

February 12, 2022– LDWF Waddill Wildlife Refuge, Baton Rouge

The application process will open on December 6th and close on Friday, December 10th. While not required to register, participants must possess a valid Louisiana fishing license to participate in the workshop. To purchase a fishing license, visit www.wlf.la.gov/page/ recreational-fishing-licenses- and-permits.

Please note that safety is our primary concern and all workshops will follow guidelines set by the CDC, State of Louisiana, and LDWF. These workshops have the potential to be postponed or canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Women’s Fishing Workshops are hosted in conjunction with the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation and Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Outdoor Fund. The LAWFF was formed to provide a means for individuals and corporations to become partners with the Department and Commission in the challenge of conserving Louisiana’s wildlife and fisheries resources. The Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Outdoor Fund unites its customers with key conservation programs across North America to shape the future of outdoors.

Women’s Fishing 101 Workshops are funded by the Sport Fish Restoration Fund, a USFWS grant program that provides grant funds to the states, the District of Columbia, and insular areas fish and wildlife agencies for fishery projects, boating access and aquatic education.