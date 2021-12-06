Bobcats nab second-place at Evadale Tournament

The Orangefield Bobcats zipped all the way to the Championship Game at the Evadale Tournament and just fell short to East Chambers 30-27 in the title tilt to bring home the second-place trophy.

The Bobcats nipped Anahuac 41-35 in overtime in their first game of the tourney. Pete Ragusa was hot, tossing in 25 points. Payton Wrinkle had five points and 12 rebounds and Morgan Sampson had seven boards.

The Bobcats defeated Jasper 55-39.

Ragusa pumped in 15 points. Zane Wrinkle notched 11 points ands six rebounds and Payton Wrinkle had seven points and 11 assists.

The Bobcats also defeated Liberty 59-36.

Ragusa popped for 17 points. Sampson had 13 points and five rebounds. Payton Wrinkle had 11 points and five assists and Diego Reyes pulled down seven boards.

Against East Chambers Payton Wrinkle had 11 points and five rebounds and Sampson had five points and 10 rebounds.