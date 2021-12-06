Bobcat Hoop Tournament schedule all set for Thursday-Saturday

The Orangefield Bobcats will be hosting the Orangefield Basketball Tournament Thursday through Saturday with games being played at Bobcat Gym and in the Junior High Gym.

There are two pools.

Pool A consists of Orangefield, Onalaska, Hull-Daisetta, Woodville and Liberty while Pool B consists of Bridge City, Ponder, Acadiana Christian, Buna and Jasper.

Games slated at Bobcat Gym Thursday includes Bridge City vs. Buna (8:30 a.m.), Liberty vs. Woodville (9:50 a.m.), Orangefield vs. Onalaska (11:10 a.m.), Jasper vs. Acadiana Christian (12:30 p.m.), Hull-Daisetta vs. Liberty (1:50 p.m.), Ponder vs. Bridge City (3:10 p.m.), Buna vs. Jasper (4:30 p.m.), Acadiana Christian vs. Ponder (5:50 p.m.) and Woodville vs. Orangefield (7:10 p.m.). Hull-Daisetta will face Onalaska at 5 p.m. at the JH Gym.

Games at Bobcat Gym Friday include Bridge City vs. Jasper (9 a.m.), Orangefield vs. Hull-Daisetta (10:20 a.m.), Ponder vs. Buna (11:40 a.m.), Onalaska vs. Liberty (1 p.m.), Woodville vs. Hull-Daisetta (2:20 p.m.) and Liberty vs. Orangefield (3:40 p.m.). Games at the JH Gym Friday include Acadiana Christian vs. Buna (9 a.m.), Onalaska vs. Woodville (10:20 p.m.), Bridge City vs. Acadiana Christian (1 p.m.) and Jasper vs. Ponder (2:20 p.m.).

On Saturday, all games will be at Bobcat Gym.

At 9 a.m. it will be the No. 5 seeds in each pool playing. The 10:20 a.m. time slot will feature the No. 4 seeds going at it. At 11:40 a.m. the No. 3 seeds will play. The third-place game with the No. 2 seeds in each pool will be at 1 p.m. and the Championship Game with the No. 1 seeds will be at 2:20 p.m.