Bears notch third-place at Aransas Pass Tournament
Published 8:44 am Monday, December 6, 2021
The LC-M Bears captured a solid third-place finish at the Best of the Bay Tournament at Aransas Pass over the weekend.
The Bears (7-3) opened with a 77-50 victory over Rockport Fulton. Ben Elliott led the way with 29 points while Noah Fuller had 12 points and Miguel Molina 10.
The Bears dropped a tight 42-41 decision to Zapata in their second game.
They bounced back nicely with a 64-49 win over Aransas Pass as Elliott had a huge game, notching 44 points while snagging 12 rebounds.
The Bears then fell to CC West Oso 51-39. Elliott notched 16 points while Molina had seven points and 14 rebounds.
The Bears nailed down the third-place trophy with a 62-42 win over Rockport Fulton.
Fuller and Nathan Vo had 12 points apiece while Kasey Head added 10.