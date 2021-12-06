26 OC footballers make Academic All-State, check out the list

The Texas High School Coaches Association released their Academic All-State Football Team Monday and 26 Orange County players made the prestigious list.

Seven LC-M kids made the elite list. Garrison Byerly, Kaden Baugh, Dwight Davis, Evan Barborek and Andy McDow each made Second Team All-State while Ashton Landry and Blaize Boran made Honorable Mention.

Seven Bridge City kids made the list. Hunter Bellanger made Second Team while J.T. Fielder, Cale Newsom, Harrison Gauthier, Ethan Oceguera, Carter Lapeyrolerie and Dorian Pruitt each made Honorable Mention.

Six Orangefield kids made the list. Nicholas Sparks, Hayden Dwyer and Cade Smith each made Second Team while Hunter Norwood, Kolbie Sowell and Mason Gryder made Honorable Mention.

Vidor placed four on the team. Seth Nunez, Chris Dilley, Layne Wilhelm and Ryan Liu all made Honorable Mention.

WO-S had two players make the elite squad as Jadon Jones and Demtrius Hunter each made Honrobale Mention.

For a look at the complete list go to the Texas High School Coaches Association website.