Orange Police Beat 12.2.21
Published 5:28 pm Saturday, December 4, 2021
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from December 2, 2021:
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7200 block of Interstate 10
- Damaged property on West Eads Ave
- Warrant on West Eads Ave
- Theft at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Juvenile problem at the 500 block of Camellia Ave
- Warrant at the 2800 block of MacArthur Drive
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department