Orange Police Beat 12.2.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from December 2, 2021:

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7200 block of Interstate 10

Damaged property on West Eads Ave

Warrant on West Eads Ave

Theft at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Juvenile problem at the 500 block of Camellia Ave

Warrant at the 2800 block of MacArthur Drive

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department