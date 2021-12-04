Orange Police Beat 12.2.21

Published 5:28 pm Saturday, December 4, 2021

By Dawn Burleigh

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from December 2, 2021:

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7200 block of Interstate 10
  • Damaged property on West Eads Ave
  • Warrant on West Eads Ave
  • Theft at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Juvenile problem at the 500 block of Camellia Ave
  • Warrant at the 2800 block of MacArthur Drive

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

