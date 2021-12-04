OPINION: Living Life – Giving during the holidays

The holidays are in full swing. Christmas lights are going up. It’s acceptable to play Christmas music now. Family gatherings have begun.

All in all, it is a bit of normalcy in what has been a challenging few years.

While we edge closer to return to our ‘normal’, we must not forget about those who are less fortunate.

Our community does an amazing job of taking care of each other, whether it be storm recovery, financial needs, or just a simple meal. That is what is so great about living in a community and not a ‘town’ or ‘city’. We are more than the sum of our parts.

Something else pervades the atmosphere here. It is a force that can’t really be explained, it’s more of something you must experience. Once you feel it, you will feel an unmistakable connection to those around you.

Our city has a number of organizations that support those in need and several activities are on the calendar for the remainder of the month.

Just this week the 12th Annual KOGT/Granger Can/Food Drive and the Service League of Orange hosted their 65th Annual Toy Coffee at the home of Paul and Raul Burch.

You have undoubtedly seen the iconic Red Kettles of the Salvation Army around town. Donations are being collected throughout December to support their community initiatives.

The Orange Lions Club will be ringing the bells on December 4th at Wal-Mart and a special ‘Extreme Bell Ringing’ will be happening on December 18th at the Pink Rooster from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Encounter Church of Orange with support from the Pink Rooster and Lovebug Party Boutique will be offering cocoa, cookies, and Christmas photos to everyone who makes a donation to the Red Kettle.

Blue Santa will be providing Christmas gifts to children on December 18th as well. These activities are just a small snapshot of ways the community will be coming together in the coming weeks.

If you are unable to attend or support one of these events, please make an effort to do something ‘extra’ this month to help someone else out.

Have bags available with toiletries and food for a homeless person asking for help; buy the meal for the car behind you in line at the drive through; do yardwork for your neighbor; or whatever else you can come up with.

These small gestures can mean so much to a person.

Chris Kovatch is a resident of Orange County. You can reach him at news@orangeleader.com