OPINION: From the WOCCISD Superintendent – Meet the Programs Dec. 9

At West Orange-Cove CISD, we are in the business of planting seeds, planting seeds in the minds of our students for their future. We give our students every opportunity to have a successful career and future; they must nourish that seed. College and career readiness are multifaceted and integral parts of our high school curriculum. We offer several programs where students can graduate with a certification in a technical skill or a two-year associate’s degree free of charge.

A career and technical education can prepare students for the real world, allow them to experiment with career options while in high school, so they are better prepared to make those big decisions after graduation. In addition, employers need trained individuals now more than ever, and acquiring these certifications gives our students an advantage in the workforce.

I invite you to learn more at our “Meet the Programs” and the grand opening of our beautiful cosmetology lab on December 9 from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. It is open to the community, and we will have food and prizes. In recent years we have offered cosmetology off-site, and we are excited to now provide the courses on our campus. Following the grand opening, tour our Career and Technical Training Center to see what West Orange-Stark High School programs provide. We have classes for all interests including, architecture and construction, audio/visual technology, business management, teaching and training, health sciences, cosmetology, precision metal manufacturing, welding, engineering, automotive mechanics, and criminal justice. In addition, in partnership with Lamar State College Orange, we also offer process technology and maritime training.

Additionally, WOS offers Early College High School for students on a college career path. Students can earn their two-year associate’s degree from LSCO prior to graduating HS. ECHS combines college and high school curriculum in a rigorous yet supportive environment. We will have a Parent Informational Meeting for the Early College High School program on December 9 at 5 PM and 5:45 PM. Incoming freshmen and their families can learn about the application process, weighted lottery, and what to expect as a college student while still in high school.

At West Orange-Stark High School, we strive to offer our students the best education possible and provide every opportunity. Our goal is to have students take personal ownership of their education and goals. As a result, students will leave high school with the confidence to achieve their post-secondary goals. We believe in John Maxwell’s philosophy that “One is too small a number to achieve greatness.” Go Mustangs!

Dr. Rickie R. Harris is the Superintendent at West Orange – Cove CISD