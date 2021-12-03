Our Representatives Statements 12.4.21

Babin votes NO on Democrat Funding Bill

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Congressman Brian Babin (TX-36) issued the following statement after voting no on H.R. 6119, a continuing resolution to keep the government funded through February 18, 2022:

“Tonight, I voted no on another Democrat bill that failed to address the many crises we’re facing,” said Babin.

“This continuing resolution was stained by liberal policies and reckless spending, and did nothing to protect hard-working Americans from Biden’s tyrannical vaccine mandates.

“Democrats continue to put their radical agenda above the real needs of our country. I refuse to comply.”