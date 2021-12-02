Woman on the run found hiding under a bed

On Wednesday, December 1, 2021, Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division received word from the Hardin County Narcotics Division that a wanted subject from Orange County was possibly hiding out in Lumberton, Texas. Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney, along with his detectives, met with the Hardin County Narcotics Unit in Lumberton and converged on a residence in south Lumberton. Information was obtained from this location that led detectives to two locations in Orange County.

After a lengthy search throughout the night, the wanted subject, Brandy Michelle Crosson, was located at a residence, while hiding under a bed in the 12000 block of State Highway 87 North in Orange County, and taken into custody without incident.

Crosson was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 > 4 < 200 grams, which is a Second Degree Felony, after more methamphetamine was found near her during this arrest. Crosson was also arrested on warrants for Manufacture/ Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG 1 > 4 < 200 grams – 1st Degree Felony, Failure to Appear on Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 > 4 < 200 grams – 2nd Degree Felony, and Felony Bail Jumping – No Bond.

Crosson was indicted by an Orange County Grand Jury on October 6, 2021 after Detectives presented several cases regarding the distribution of methamphetamine in the Orange County area. Crosson has been on the run ever since until her capture.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Orange County District Attorney’s Office and the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this investigation.