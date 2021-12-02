INVISTA donates to West Orange-Cove CISD Project Lead the Way

Published 8:45 am Thursday, December 2, 2021

By Van Wade

Photo courtesy WOCCISD

On Wednesday, INVISTA representatives visited the West Orange-Stark HS Career Center. They toured the STEM lab and generously donated $5000 to the Project Lead the Way-Engineering program at WOS High School.

Pictured left to right, Lacey LeMoine, INVISTA, Chance Fenetz, INVISTA, Hannah Jensen, INVISTA, Grant Gilson, WOSHS, Wendell Tilley, INVISTA, Principal Rolanda Holifield, WOSHS, and WOCCISD Superintendent Dr. Rickie R. Harris.

 

More News

Lady Bobcats roll past Vidor in Tennison Tourney

Doris Burleigh Broussard

Home Country: A case of a missing rooster

Orangefield HS Interact aids Granger Food Drive

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar