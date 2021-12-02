INVISTA donates to West Orange-Cove CISD Project Lead the Way

On Wednesday, INVISTA representatives visited the West Orange-Stark HS Career Center. They toured the STEM lab and generously donated $5000 to the Project Lead the Way-Engineering program at WOS High School.

Pictured left to right, Lacey LeMoine, INVISTA, Chance Fenetz, INVISTA, Hannah Jensen, INVISTA, Grant Gilson, WOSHS, Wendell Tilley, INVISTA, Principal Rolanda Holifield, WOSHS, and WOCCISD Superintendent Dr. Rickie R. Harris.