Orange Police Beat 11.29.21
Published 1:36 pm Wednesday, December 1, 2021
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from November 29, 2021:
- Assault on Bruce Lane
- Theft at the 2200 block of State Hwy. 62
- Damaged property at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive
- Assault at the 4000 block of Sikes Road
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 3100 of Edgar Brown Drive
- Assault at the 2200 block of 8th Street
- Assault at the 2000 block of International Ave
