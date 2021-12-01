Orange Police Beat 11.29.21

Published 1:36 pm Wednesday, December 1, 2021

By Dawn Burleigh

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from November 29, 2021:

  • Assault on Bruce Lane
  • Theft at the 2200 block of State Hwy. 62
  • Damaged property at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive
  • Assault at the 4000 block of Sikes Road
  • Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 3100 of Edgar Brown Drive
  • Assault at the 2200 block of 8th Street
  • Assault at the 2000 block of International Ave

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

