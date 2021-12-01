OPINION: Positive Highlights: Bring awareness to World AIDS Day

The AMMMAAAAZZZZING Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, Inc. Orange Alumnae Chapter will be acknowledging WORLD AIDS DAY December 1, 2021. The members of this great sorority will support the cause with the representation of wearing red ribbons.

Members of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc will be acknowledging the day WORLD WIDE and will be educating our committees about HIV/AIDS awareness.

Delta Sigma Theta, Inc. are huge advocates for health awareness and take the HIV/AIDS epidemic very seriously. We encourage chapters to take this opportunity to unite in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

World AIDS Day is a day where this amazing sorority as well as several other organizations commemorate to join people around the world in uniting to show support for people living with HIV/AIDS. We also acknowledge those who have passed away from this serious virus.

The Orange Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, Inc. supports World Aids Day as a part of our International Awareness Initiative. Our theme is “Ending the HIV Epidemic: Equitable Access, Everyone’s Voice” where we advocate for this topic.

We as a chapter pray everyone in their communities get involved in this world-wide day. We want everyone to bring awareness and make their voices heard.

Mary Ekene/Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc./ Executive Board NAACP Orange Chapter/ Author and Activist for Bring Positivity Back/ Founder and CEO of Livol LLC