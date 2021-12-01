Dallas man admits to smuggling $1.1 Million of crystal meth

LAREDO, Texas – A 20-year-old Dallas resident has entered a guilty plea to illegally importing approximately 25.16 kilograms of meth, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

On June 6, Luke Law attempted to cross into the United States after vacationing in Monterrey, Mexico. Authorities referred his vehicle to the secondary inspection area where a K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. An X-ray scan revealed anomalies behind the vehicle’s gas tank. Upon further investigation, law enforcement discovered a total of 29 bundles of meth wrapped in clear tape weighing approximately 25.16 kilograms.

The drugs have an estimated street value of approximately $1.1 million.

U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo accepted the plea and set sentencing for a future date. At that time, Law faces up to life in prison and a possible $10 million maximum fine. He will remain in custody pending that hearing.

Homeland Security Investigations and Customs and Border Protection conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Makens is prosecuting the case.