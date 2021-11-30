Lake Charles man charged with kidnapping, sexual assault

On October 5, 2021, Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department responded to a local hospital in regards to an incident that occurred at a local casino.

An investigation into the incident was assigned to Detectives with the Lake Charles Police Department Investigations Division. Evidence obtained through this investigation resulted in the issuance of an arrest warrant for 42-year-old Stephen Douglas Cormier of Lake Charles. On October 15, 2021, Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department SWAT Team located and arrested Cormier on charges of Mingling Harmful Substances (Felony) and Theft (Felony). He was booked into the Lake Charles Police Department and then transported to the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center.

Following his arrest, Detectives obtained additional evidence and a second arrest warrant was issued for Cormier for Second Degree Kidnapping and Felony Sexual Battery. Cormier is still being held at the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center.

Judge Tony Fazzio set Bond in the first case at $110,000 and he also set Bond in the second case at $400,000.

Detective Hope Sanders is the lead investigator. This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sgt. Sanders at 337-491-1311.