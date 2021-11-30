Lady Bobcats, Mustangs net hoop wins

OF girls

WINNIE – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats strolled past the East Chambers Lady Bucs 58-22 at Buccaneer Gym Tuesday night.

Madison Greenway had a huge outing for the Lady Bobcats, notching a double-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds and also added five steals.

Greenlea Oldham also had 18 points and had five rebounds. Kenadie DuBois chimed in with eight rebounds and four steals while Jolie Ponfick had six points and five steals and Sterling Richard had four steals.

WO-S girls

The West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs defeated the Liberty Lady Panthers 46-43 Tuesday night.

Aniah Henderson led the Lady Mustangs with 17 points.