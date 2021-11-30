Bobcats pressure Warriors into 74-35 rout

ORANGEFIELD – Utilizing their full-court pressure from the opening tip proved nice dividends for the Orangefield Bobcats as they cruised to a 74-35 victory over the Warren Warriors at Bobcat Gym.

The Bobcats (4-2) forced the Warriors into 14 of their 39 turnovers in the first quarter, enabling them to zip out to a comfortable 26-12 lead at the end of the period as they never looked back.

Every Bobcat saw some nice playing time as well in the big victory.

The Bobcats received outstanding post play from Koen Maddox and Morgan Sampson.

Maddox bruised his way inside for 17 points, nine of them coming in the Bobcats’ big first-quarter run. He also finished with six rebounds. Sampson collected nine points and a game-high 10 rebounds.

Guards Payton Wrinkle and Pete Ragusa teamed up for 24 points with Wrinkle scoring 14, nine of them coming in the first quarter, while Ragusa chimed in with 10 points.

Eleven different Bobcats got into the scoring column. Kolton Marshall added six points for the Bobcats while Diego Reyes added five.

Guard Mason Scarborough paced the Warriors with 17 points, 12 coming in the second half. Bryce Dean tallied eight points while Sam Peddy added six. Shane Fortner led the Warriors with five rebounds.

Orangefield outscored the Warriors 12-11 to lead 38-23 at the half.

The Bobcats closed out the game with 36-12 run in the second half.

Orangefield finished with a 30-16 rebounding edge. The Bobcats were 8-of-16 from the free-throw line while the Warriors were just 2-for-10. Orangefield finished with 22 turnovers.

The Bobcats will head to the Evadale Tournament Thursday through Saturday.