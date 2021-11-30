Battlin’ Bears all set for Tyler Chapel Hill, a look at the Bulldogs

Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s amazing season rolls on after a hard-fought 24-21 victory over the El Campo Ricebirds in the Class 4A Region III Division I Regional Semifinals last week.

Now the Bears (11-2) and first-year head coach Eric Peevey will look to tame the Tyler Chapel Hill Bulldogs (10-3) in the 4A Region III Division I Regional Finals Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Cypress Fairbanks Berry Stadium.

The Ricebirds defeated District 9-4A Division I rival Kilgore 41-35 in two overtimes last week.

The Bulldogs have caught fire in recent weeks, winning six in a row after a three-game losing streak in the middle of the season. Chapel Hill actually finished fourth in 9-4A and fell to district champion Kilgore 41-20 in district play.

The Bulldogs and Bears do have three common opponents in Livingston, Vidor and Palestine.

The Bulldogs downed Livingston 35-15 while the Bears toppled the Lions 33-15. Chapel Hill fell to Palestine 30-27 in 9-4A play while the Bears downed Palestine 34-24 in the bidistrict playoffs.

Chapel Hill knocked out LC-M’s 10-4A rival Vidor 25-20 in bidistrict while the Bears fell to the Pirates 29-12 in district play.

Here is some information about the Tyler Chapel Hill Bulldogs and what the Bears will be facing:

Chapel Hill is averaging 39.2 yards a game and is allowing 25.7.

The Bulldogs have been balanced throughout the season, averaging 450 yards a game, 249.5 on the ground and 200.5 in the air.

What has really made them catch fire, especially in the playoffs, is freshman quarterback Demetrius Brisbon Jr. Brisbon, who replaced starter Tyler Jones midway through the season, has rushed for 1,029 yards and 11 touchdowns on just 86 carries. He has completed 59-of-109 passes for 912 yards with 10 TDs and four interceptions. In the win against Vidor, he rushed for 247 yards and two TDs on 18 carries.

Brisbon is joined in the backfield by another freshman in running back Ricky Stewart. Stewart has zipped for 724 yards and five TDs on 89 carries in 11 games. Samari Willis (56-433-7) also sees time out of the backfield.

The Bulldogs have two excellent receivers as well in Deuce McGregor and Tyson Berry. McGregor has hauled in 46 catches for 918 yards and eight TDs while Berry has 44 catches for 764 yards and six TDs.

The winner of the LC-M-Tyler Chapel Hill game will face either LBJ Austin (13-0) or Fredericksburg (9-4) in the 4A Division I State Semifinals next week.

TYLER CHAPEL HILL BULLDOGS (10-3)

Chapel Hill 63, Greenville 36

Chapel Hill 35, Livingston 15

Chapel Hill 35, Hallsville 16

Chapel Hill 59, Center 21

Chapel Hill 57, Athens 21

Lindale 36, Chapel Hill 14

Palestine 30, Chapel Hill 27

Kilgore 41, Chapel Hill 20

Chapel Hill 50, Mabank 22

Chapel Hill 32, Henderson 14

Chapel Hill 25, Vidor 20

Chapel Hill 51, Brazosport 27

Chapel Hill 41. Kilgore 35

Chapel Hill points 509, Opponents points 334

LC-M BEARS (11-2)

LC-M 26, Hamshire-Fannett 6

WO-S 39, LC-M 20

LC-M 32, Katy Jordan 6

LC-M 49, Kinkaid 20

LC-M 13, Jasper 0

LC-M 39, Huffman 31

Vidor 29, LC-M 12

LC-M 33, Lumberton 31

LC-M 33, Livingston 15

LC-M 41, Splendora 7

LC-M 34, Palestine 24

LC-M 42, West Columbia 21

LC-M 24, El Campo 21

LC-M points 398, Opponents points 250