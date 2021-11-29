Orange Police Beat 11.24-11.28.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from November 24 – November 28, 2021:
Wednesday, Nov. 24
- Controlled substance at the 5000 block of Bob Hall Road
- Warrant at the 2200 block of State Hwy. 62
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7100 block of north service road at State Hwy 62
- Warrant at the 600 block of Burton Ave
- Damaged property at the 2500 block of Park Ave
- Warrant at the 1400 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy. 87 and Farm to Market Road 105
- Trespassing at the 3700 block of Ridgemont Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Farm to Market Road 1130 and Teal
- Public intoxication at the 2500 block of Park Ave
Thursday, Nov. 25
- Traffic collision resulting in property damage at Farm to Market Road 105 and State Hwy. 87
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Interstate 10 westbound at mile marker 873
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Interstate 10 eastbound at mile marker 874
- Deadly conduct at the 500 block of Morrell Blvd
Friday, Nov. 26
- Suspicious vehicle at the 5600 block of State Hwy 87
- Assist public at the 5600 block of Mickler Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 400 block of Knox Ave
- Warrant at Park and 10th
- Burglary at the 600 block of Lilac Street
- Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Warrant at the 1500 block of Burton
Saturday, Nov. 27
- Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Controlled substance at 37th and Strickland
- Controlled substance at Bilbo and 8th
- Assault on Byron Road
- Warrant at the 5300 block of 16th Street
Sunday, Nov. 28
- Assault at the 1200 block of Green Ave
- Abandon vehicle at north service at Womack
- Assist other agency at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7400 block of Interstate 10
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 5800 block of Meeks Drive
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
You Might Like
Houston man sentenced to more than nine years in COVID-19 fraud and money laundering scheme
A Texas man was sentenced today to 110 months in prison for his scheme to fraudulently obtain and launder proceeds... read more