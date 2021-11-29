November 29, 2021

  • 57°

Orange Police Beat 11.24-11.28.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:26 pm Monday, November 29, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from November 24 – November 28, 2021:

Wednesday, Nov. 24

  • Controlled substance at the 5000 block of Bob Hall Road
  • Warrant at the 2200 block of State Hwy. 62
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7100 block of north service road at State Hwy 62
  • Warrant at the 600 block of Burton Ave
  • Damaged property at the 2500 block of Park Ave
  • Warrant at the 1400 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy. 87 and Farm to Market Road 105
  • Trespassing at the 3700 block of Ridgemont Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Farm to Market Road 1130 and Teal
  • Public intoxication at the 2500 block of Park Ave

Thursday, Nov. 25

  • Traffic collision resulting in property damage at Farm to Market Road 105 and State Hwy. 87
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Interstate 10 westbound at mile marker 873
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Interstate 10 eastbound at mile marker 874
  • Deadly conduct at the 500 block of Morrell Blvd

Friday, Nov. 26

  • Suspicious vehicle at the 5600 block of State Hwy 87
  • Assist public at the 5600 block of Mickler Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 400 block of Knox Ave
  • Warrant at Park and 10th
  • Burglary at the 600 block of Lilac Street
  • Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Warrant at the 1500 block of Burton

Saturday, Nov. 27

  • Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Controlled substance at 37th and Strickland
  • Controlled substance at Bilbo and 8th
  • Assault on Byron Road
  • Warrant at the 5300 block of 16th Street

Sunday, Nov. 28

  • Assault at the 1200 block of Green Ave
  • Abandon vehicle at north service at Womack
  • Assist other agency at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7400 block of Interstate 10
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 5800 block of Meeks Drive

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

Print Article