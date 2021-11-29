Newton County Sheriff’s Office reports 11.29.21
Weekly Sheriff’s Report
Released by: Sheriff Robert Burby
Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered 61 calls to service last week from November 22nd, 2021, to November 28th, 2021. We currently have 18 inmates in the following Jails, 8 housed in Newton, 10 housed in Jasper. Last week there were 2 individuals booked into the Jail.
The following individual(s) were booked and arraigned:
Hunter, Billie Ray 11/22/2021 FS Burglary of Building
Allen, Brandon Tyrail 11/05/2021 MA Assault Causes Bodily Inj
The following calls to service and reports were received by NCSO:
Wiergate: Assault Family Violence
Trout Creek: Suspicious Vehicle
Mayflower: Animal Nuisance (Black Bull in the Roadway Hwy 87N@255
FM 1416: Suspicious Activity (Person)
Deweyville: Disturbance, Assault Family Violence, Animal Nuisance, Disturbance (Verbal) Suspicious Activity (CR 4191), Disturbance (Unwanted Person at Residence), Reckless Driving
Burkeville: Traffic Hazard, Fraud, Theft, Terroristic Threat, Disturbance (Loud Music), Officer Assist, Welfare Concern
Toledo Bend: Fraud
Buna: Burglary of Building
Hartburg: Disturbance (Physical), Disturbance/Verbal, Animal Nuisance (Stray Dog)
Indian Lake: Dog hit by a vehicle, Civil Matter, Terroristic Threat/Extra Patrol
Jamestown: False Alarm
Bleakwood: Juvenile Call, Trespassing/Extra Patrol (Hunting on Property w/o Permission)
Bon Wier: Cruelty to Animals, Suspicious Activity
Devils Pocket: Verbal Disturbance
Scappin Valley: Trespassing
Call: Disturbance, Follow-Up/Case Inquiry
Newton: Illegal Dumping of Trash (CR 4002), Suspicious Activity, Suspicious Vehicle, False Alarm, Noise/Loud Music, Fraud, Disturbance
