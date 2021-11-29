Newton County Sheriff’s Office reports 11.29.21

Weekly Sheriff’s Report

Released by: Sheriff Robert Burby

Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered 61 calls to service last week from November 22nd, 2021, to November 28th, 2021. We currently have 18 inmates in the following Jails, 8 housed in Newton, 10 housed in Jasper. Last week there were 2 individuals booked into the Jail.

The following individual(s) were booked and arraigned:

Hunter, Billie Ray 11/22/2021 FS Burglary of Building

Allen, Brandon Tyrail 11/05/2021 MA Assault Causes Bodily Inj

The following calls to service and reports were received by NCSO :

Wiergate: Assault Family Violence

Trout Creek: Suspicious Vehicle

Mayflower: Animal Nuisance (Black Bull in the Roadway Hwy 87N@255

FM 1416: Suspicious Activity (Person)

Deweyville: Disturbance, Assault Family Violence, Animal Nuisance, Disturbance (Verbal) Suspicious Activity (CR 4191), Disturbance (Unwanted Person at Residence), Reckless Driving

Burkeville: Traffic Hazard, Fraud, Theft, Terroristic Threat, Disturbance (Loud Music), Officer Assist, Welfare Concern

Toledo Bend: Fraud

Buna: Burglary of Building

Hartburg: Disturbance (Physical), Disturbance/Verbal, Animal Nuisance (Stray Dog)

Indian Lake: Dog hit by a vehicle, Civil Matter, Terroristic Threat/Extra Patrol

Jamestown: False Alarm

Bleakwood: Juvenile Call, Trespassing/Extra Patrol (Hunting on Property w/o Permission)

Bon Wier: Cruelty to Animals, Suspicious Activity

Devils Pocket: Verbal Disturbance

Scappin Valley: Trespassing

Call: Disturbance, Follow-Up/Case Inquiry

Newton: Illegal Dumping of Trash (CR 4002), Suspicious Activity, Suspicious Vehicle, False Alarm, Noise/Loud Music, Fraud, Disturbance