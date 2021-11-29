November 29, 2021

Bears notch nice win over Nederland

By Van Wade

Published 7:48 pm Monday, November 29, 2021

LITTLE CYPRESS – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears snagged a nice 55-50 non-district victory over the Nederland Bulldogs Monday evening at The Grove.

The Bears (4-1) were paced by Ben Elliott, who had 19 points, and Alantheon Winn, who had a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Tripp Parker and Derrick Rhodes led Nederland with 11 points apiece.

The Bears will compete in the Aransas Pass Tournament Thursday through Saturday.

