Mustangs will face China Spring Friday at Tomball Stadium

The West Orange-Stark Mustangs know their opponent and playoff destination for the Class 4A Region III Division II Regional Finals this week.

The Mustangs (11-1) will take on China Spring (13-0) at Tomball Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday. Ticket prices are $8 pre-sale and $10 at the gates. Ticket procedures and times will be forthcoming. WO-S will be the home team and China Spring will be the visitors.