Governor Abbott and First Lady Cecilia Abbott deliver Meals On Wheels on Thanksgiving Day

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott and First Lady Cecilia Abbott, joined by their daughter Audrey, volunteered with Meals on Wheels in Austin to help deliver meals to those in need on Thanksgiving Day.

“Cecilia and I were honored to join Meals on Wheels this Thanksgiving to help provide a hot meal to those in need,” said Governor Abbott. “We are so grateful for the selfless volunteers who lend their time and resources year-round to help their fellow Texans. Cecilia and I wish everyone across Texas a blessed and happy Thanksgiving.”