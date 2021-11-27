Bears to face Tyler Chapel Hill at Cy Fair’s Berry Stadium Friday

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin’ Bears know their opponents and playoff destination for the Class 4A Region III Division I Regional Finals this week.

The Bears (11-2), will take on Tyler Chapel Hill (10-3) Friday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at Cy Fair ISD Berry Center.

Tickets will go on sale online Monday. Tickets are $8 online and $10 at the gate. LC-M will be the visiting team and Chapel Hill will be the home team.