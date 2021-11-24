Cardinals roll past Deweyville, 68-27
The Bridge City Cardinals knocked off the Deweyville Pirates 68-27 at Cardinal Gym Wednesday afternoon.
Ethan Oceguera led the Cardinals (2-3) with 21 points while Walker Britten had 15. Rayburn Hebert chimed in with nine points and Lincoln Breaux contributed eight.
The Cardinals return to action Tuesday when they play host to Buna.
