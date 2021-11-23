HOOP ROUNDUP: Bears nab nice win in Splendora

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears notched a nice 67-49 road victory over the Splendora Wildcats at Wildcat Gym Tuesday.

The Bears (3-1) went on a 19-8 spurt in the first quarter and were in control the rest of the way.

Ben Elliott had the hot hand again for the Bears as he poured in 29 points while Alantheon Winn contributed 14. Hector Kelly led Splendora with 17 points.

The Bears will return to action next Monday when they play host to Nederland.

OF boys

The Orangefield Bobcats dropped a tight 51-48 decision to the Hamshire-Fannett Longhorns Tuesday afternoon at Bobcat Gym.

Pete Ragusa led the Bobcats with 16 points. Morgan Sampson had a nice double-double, scoring 13 points and snagging 10 rebounds while Payton Wrinkle added 10 points.