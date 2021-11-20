November 20, 2021

Orange Police Beat 11.12-11.18.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:42 am Saturday, November 20, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from November 12 – November 18, 2021:

Friday, Nov. 12

  • Stolen vehicle at the 1100 block of Dupont Drive
  • Sexual offense reported.
  • Theft at the 4700 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at MLK Jr Drive and Strickland
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Park and 8th
  • Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Controlled substance at the 600 block of Burton Ave
  • Assault at the 400 block of Bridal Wreath Street
  • Warrant at the 1500 block of Inwood Drive

Saturday, Nov. 13

  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 1400 block of West Freeway
  • Stolen vehicle ta the 4000 block of Sikes Road
  • Assault at the 300 block of Dewey Ave
  • Theft at the 4000 block of Sikes Road
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage on south service road at State Hwy. 62
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7000 block of State Hwy. 87
  • Follow up investigation at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 600 block of Simmons Drive

Sunday, Nov. 14

  • Assault at the 600 block of Lilac Street
  • Assault at the 2500 block of Park Ave
  • Assault at the 3400 block of Bowling Lane
  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 1500 block of Park Ave
  • Stolen vehicle at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
  • Homicide at the 1300 block of West John Ave
  • Burglary on Childers Drive

Monday, Nov 15

  • Burglary at the 4000 block of Tulane Road
  • Robbery at the 1200 block pf 8th Street
  • Assault at the 1600 block of West Curtis Ave

Tuesday, Nov. 16

  • Trespassing at the 1800 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 9600 block of Farm to Market Road 1130
  • Theft at the 2200 block of Gloria Drive
  • Warrant at Burton and 3rd
  • Burglary at the 300 block of Ridgemont Drive
  • Warrant at the 200 block of Border Street
  • Theft at the 1100 block of 9th Street
  • Assault at the 3800 block of Cochran Street
  • Obstructing police at the 1100 block of Burton Ave
  • Runaway at the 600 block of Bridal Wreath Street
  • Reckless driver at the 4400 block of West Brown Ave.

Wednesday, Nov. 17

  • Warrant at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
  • Warrant at Ridgemont Park
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7400 block of State Hwy. 62
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of 16th Street
  • Damaged property at the 3400 block of Edgemont Drive
  • Assault at the 3400 block of Edgemont Drive
  • Theft at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Forgery of checks at the 3700 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in private property damage at State Hwy. 87 and Farm to Market Road 3247
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Green and 10th
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Farm to Market Road 105 and Elk Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Interstate 10 westbound and State Hwy. 62

Thursday, Nov. 18

  • Hit and run resulting in private property damage at the 3100 block of 16th Street
  • Warrant at the 1500 block of 16th Street
  • Assault at the 1900 block of Ada Drive
  • Fraud at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

