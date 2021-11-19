West Orange Police search for suspects in ATM theft

By Dawn Burleigh

West Orange Police were dispatched to Wellspring Federal Credit Union on MacArthur Drive, at approximately 4:30 a.m. Thursday, in reference to a black truck attempting to steal the ATM machine.

As officers were enroute to the scene, the police dispatcher advised the officers that a witness observed the vehicle leave the credit union and drive south on Donnell Street.

Officers arrived in the area and began searching for the suspect vehicle.

An officer located what is believed to be the suspect vehicle, a black Ford F250, still running and abandoned, in the roadway on Henrietta Street with a large chain wrapped around the trailer hitch of the truck.

At the scene of the attempted theft of the ATM, officers discovered that the doors of the machine had been was forcibly opened and the machine was empty.

Anyone with information about this event is asked to contact the West Orange Police Department at 409-883-0059.