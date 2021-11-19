Orange Police Beat 11.5-11.11.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from November 5 – November 11, 2021:
Friday, Nov. 5
- Warrant at the 500 block of Knox
- Theft at the 1900 block of Lindenwood Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 300 block of Strickland Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in private property damage at the 500 block of 4th Street
- Burglary at the 2300 block of Butler
- Warrant at 14th and Link
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at north service road and Stat Hwy. 87
- Warrant at 16th and Sunset
Saturday, Nov. 6
- Controlled substance at the South service road at Enner
- Assist other agency at the 2300 block of State Hwy. 62
- Trespassing at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
- Theft at the 2500 block of Interstate 10
- Purse snatching at the 2900 block of Sunset Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in private property damage at Farm to Market Road 1078 and State Hwy. 62
- Driving under the influence of alcohol at Farm to Market Road 105 and Woodcock
Sunday, Nov. 7
- Driving under the influence of alcohol at the 1700 block of 16th Street
- Miscellaneous incidents at Farm to Market Road 105 and State Hwy. 87
- Damaged property at the 2600 block of 8th Street
- Warrant at Park and 7th
- Warrant at Allie Payne and Bob Hall
- Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Warrant at Edgar Brown Drive and Bluebonnet
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 8th and Front
- Assist other agency in Saline, LA
Monday, Nov. 8
- Damaged property at the 600 block of Burton Ave
- Warrant at 14th and Link
- Warrant at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
- Warrant at the 3700 block of Bob Hall Road
- Falsify drug test at the 100 block of Border Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 300 block of 16th Street
- Assault at the 1500 block of Link Ave
- Warrant at the 1500 block of Link Ave
Tuesday, Nov. 9
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 11000 block of Farm to Market Road 1130
- Establish gambling place at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road
- Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Identity theft at the 2500 block of Park Ave
- Warrant at the 1900 block of MLK Jr. Drive
- Assault on Bruce Lane
Wednesday, Nov. 10
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1900 block of MLK Jr. Drive
- Theft at the 1200 block of Wrenway Street
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Controlled substance at the 7000 block of State Hwy. 87
- Assault at the 4000 block of Sikes Road
Thursday, Nov. 11
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2400 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 10000 block of Farm to Market Road 105
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the North Orange Baptist Church
- Found property at the 2500 block of 8th Street
- Burglary at the 3900 block of Liprie Street
- Threats at the 800 block of Mill Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
