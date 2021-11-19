Hoop Roundup: Bears zip past Kelly in 39-point win

BEAUMONT – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears bolted past the Beaumont Kelly Bulldogs 93-54 to improve to 2-0 on the young season.

The Bears jumped out to a 19-12 lead after the first quarter and led 46-31 at the half and then pulled away even more with a 25-14 spurt in the third quarter.

Ben Elliott had a huge double-double for the Bears, erupting for 30 points to go along with 11 rebounds. Miguel Molina flexed his muscles inside for a big double-double as well as he bruised his way to 20 points and 17 boards. Alantheon Winn chimed in with 16 points and eight boards as well as the Bears controlled the glass.

Josh Onuorah had 11 points for the Bulldogs.

The Bears will be at home Monday when they welcome in Port Arthur Memorial at 3:30 p.m. LC-M will visit Splendora on Tuesday.

OF boys

The Orangefield Bobcats dropped a 49-40 decision to the Port Neches-Groves Indians Friday night in non-district action.

The Bobcats (1-1) led 28-24 at the half but the Indians went on a 25-12 tear in the second half to nab the win.

Payton Wrinkle had 13 points for the Bobcats while Pete Ragusa and Morgan Sampson scored 11 points apiece. Sampson yanked down 10 rebounds while Ragusa had four assists.

The Bobcats will visit Jasper Monday and will host Hamshire-Fannett Tuesday.