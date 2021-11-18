VIDEO: SH 105 Improvement Project Virtual Public Meeting

The purpose of the virtual public meeting is to receive public input on the proposed SH 105 Improvement Project, which includes reconstructing and expanding SH 105 in Hardin County, Texas from 0.1 mile east of SH 326 in Sour Lake to Pine Island Bayou near Bevil Oaks. A pre-recorded presentation and comment opportunity is now posted on the online virtual meeting notice page. Written and verbal testimony comments must be received on or before 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, to be a part of the official virtual public meeting record.

Submit Your Comments in the Following Ways:

To participate in the virtual public meeting, review the video on this page and/or participate and provide your comment in the following ways:

Verbal Testimony:

Leave a recorded voicemail with your verbal testimony starting on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at 5 p.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021: Phone: (409) 241-5635



Written Comments:

Submit written comments: Email: bmtprojects@txdot.gov Website: Submit your comment online at www.txdot.gov and Search: SH 105 Improvement Project Mail: TxDOT Project Manager, 8350 Eastex Freeway, Beaumont, Texas 77708



