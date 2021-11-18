Two from Vidor face several charges

On Thursday, November 18, 2021, The Orange County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Orange County SWAT Team, Vidor Police Department and Jasper County Precinct 6 Constable’s Office, executed a narcotics search and arrest warrant in the 500 block of Ruby Street, Vidor, Orange County, Texas. This search warrant was obtained after a lengthy investigation into the distribution of heroin and methamphetamine in the Vidor, Texas area.

Amounts of heroin, methamphetamine, ecstasy and methadone were located inside of the residence along with two operable rifles.

After the investigation, Job Allen Smith was charged with the following:

Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 – > 4 grams < 200 grams (2 nd Degree Felony)

Degree Felony) Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 – > 1 gram < 4 grams (3 rd Degree Felony)

Degree Felony) Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 – < 1 gram (State Jail Felony)

Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 – < 1 gram (State Jail Felony)

Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon (3rd Degree Felony)

A second occupant, Talitha Oldbury Findley, was charged with the following:

Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 – > 4 grams < 200 grams (2nd Degree Felony)

Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 – > 1 gram < 4 grams (3 rd Degree Felony)

Degree Felony) Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 – < 1 gram (State Jail Felony)

Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 – < 1 gram (State Jail Felony)

unrelated bond forfeiture warrant out of Jefferson County for Fraudulent Destruction, Removal, or Concealment of Writing

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, Honorable Judge Parkhurst (260th District Court), Vidor Police Department and Constable Sterling with the Jasper County Precinct 6 Constable’s Office with their assistance in this investigation.