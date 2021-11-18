November 18, 2021

Orange Police Beat 10.29-11.4.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 11:57 am Thursday, November 18, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from October 29 – November 4, 2021:

Friday, Oct. 29

  • Warrant at 10th and Burton
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Strickland and Camelia
  • Follow up investigation at the 4000 block of Sikes Road
  • Warrant at the 2900 block of MacArthur Drive
  • Assault at the 1200 block of Bear Path Drive

Saturday, Oct. 30

  • Warrant at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in private property damage at Old Hwy. 90 and Lindenwood
  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of 16th Street
  • Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Theft at the 1400 block of South Hart Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th Street and Lutcher

Sunday, Oct. 31

  • Assault at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Hit and run resulting in private property damage at the 500 block of 14th Street
  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at Interstate 10 874 mile marker
  • Warrant at the 7100 block of Interstate 10

Monday, Nov. 1

  • Runaway juvenile at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th and Green

Tuesday, Nov. 2

  • Shoplifting at the 5700 block of 16th Street
  • Sexual assault reported in Orange
  • Weapons offense at 8th and Cordrey
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th and Link
  • Traffic collision resulting in private property damage at the 10100 block of Farm to Market Road 1130
  • Obstructing police at Bob Hall and South Lutcher

Wednesday, Nov. 3

  • Assist other agency at the 1300 block of 16th Street
  • Assault at the 2200 block of Westway
  • Theft at the 2700 block of Eddleman Road
  • Warrant at the 3500 block of Ridgemont Drive
  • Damaged property at the 100 block of Cherry Ave
  • Assault at the 600 block of Burton
  • Traffic collision resulting in private property damage at the 4300 block of Meeks Drive

Thursday, Nov. 4

  • Hit and run at the 4400 block of Glenhurst Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Allie Payne and State Hwy. 87
  • Runaway at the 3800 block of Meeks Drive
  • Stolen vehicle at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Controlled substance at the 800 block of Strickland Drive
  • Assault at the 1300 block of Sholars Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

