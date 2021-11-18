November 18, 2021

  • 68°

Lady Mustangs nab road win over Lady Horns

By Van Wade

Published 8:37 am Thursday, November 18, 2021

FANNETT – The West Orange-Stark Mustangs nabbed their second victory in a row as they downed the Hamshire-Fannett Lady Longhorns 46-33 at Longhorn Gym Tuesday.

Aniah Henderson led the Lady Mustangs (2-0) with 15 points and five assists while Naudia Watson chimed in with eight points and six steals.

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar