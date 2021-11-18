Lady Mustangs nab road win over Lady Horns
FANNETT – The West Orange-Stark Mustangs nabbed their second victory in a row as they downed the Hamshire-Fannett Lady Longhorns 46-33 at Longhorn Gym Tuesday.
Aniah Henderson led the Lady Mustangs (2-0) with 15 points and five assists while Naudia Watson chimed in with eight points and six steals.
You Might Like
Bears trip up Indians in triple OT
LITTLE CYPRESS – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears won a nailbiter in their season opener Tuesday night, downing the Port Neches-Groves... read more