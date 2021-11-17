Toilet Paper Tea set for Dec. 9
Southeast Texas Hospice Toilet Paper Tea will be held Thursday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 912 W. Cherry Ave. in Orange. Help stock the shelves with items such as Dominion Forms gift cards, large plastic garbage bags, paper towels, Ziploc bags, toilet paper, Orange Stationer gift cards, Lysol wipes, hand sanitizer, light bulbs, dishwasher soap, cleaning supplies, and monetary donation. For more info call (409) 886-0622. Refreshments will be served.
