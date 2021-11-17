November 17, 2021

Orange Police Beat 10.22-10.28.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 2:15 pm Wednesday, November 17, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from October 22 – October 28, 2021:

Friday, Oct. 22

  • Burglary at the 800 block of Strickland Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 6700 block of Farm to Market Road 1130
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1700 block of North Lutcher
  • Assault at the 6400 block of Armitage

Saturday, Oct. 23

  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 1100 block of 9th Street
  • Burglary at the 1000 block of Ruby Lane
  • Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 4500 block of Tulane Road
  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 1600 block of 16th Street
  • Burglary at the 1023 block of 37th Street

Sunday, Oct. 24

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 877 eastbound mile marker on Interstate 10
  • Burglary at the 2200 block of Norwood Drive
  • Assault at the 3800 block of Meeks Drive

Monday, Oct. 25

  • Weapons offense at the 1600 block of Cherry Ave
  • Theft at the 2200 block of State Hwy. 62
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1100 block of Dupont Drive
  • Warrant at the 100 block of Bluebonnet Road
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 4700 block of State Hwy. 87
  • Missing person at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Warrant at the 4700 block of Meeks Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7100 block of State Hwy. 87
  • Weapons offense at 20th and Sunset

Tuesday, Oct. 26

  • Warrant on Putnam Ave.
  • Vehicle in the ditch at the 7000 block of State Hwy. 62
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7000 block of State Hwy. 62
  • Robbery on Cove Drive
  • Theft at the 300 block of Pine Ave
  • Warrant at the 2000 block of Link Ave
  • Possession of stolen vehicle at the 12000 block of Farm to Marker Road 1442
  • Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
  • Warrant at 8th and John
  • Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Assault at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive

Wednesday, Oct. 27

  • Assault at the 200 block of 10th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 4400 block of Glenhurst Street
  • Warrant at the 2900 block of Sabine Ave
  • Burglary at the 2100 block of Monterrey Drive
  • Fatal traffic collision at the 7600 block of MLK Jr Drive

Thursday, Oct. 28

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the Interstate 10 eastbound South service road.

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

