OPINION- Positive Highlights: Bringing back the feeling of community

Earlton Rogers Sr. was raised in Orange in a time where Orange was full of life, fun and good people. There were a ton of locally owned businesses at the time.

“I remember Mr. Henderson who lived in my neighborhood, owned and operated a gas station on 16th Street,” Mr. Rogers said. “There were paint and body shops, convenient stores, cleaners and restaurants. When I would walk into these places, the owners would either know you by your name or know your parents. The city seemed much closer then.”

His goal is to bring that feeling back to Orange, Texas.

“I’m not in the barbeque business. I’m in the people business,” Mr. Rodgers said to me.

He said that people determine your success.

Earlton Rodgers Sr. plans to treat all people respectfully while serving good food at a reasonable price. Small things can resolve huge problems. And our city needs it.

The name of his barbecue is Big E’s Barbecue and he has a soft opening all this week on Green Avenue.

Mr. Rodgers we are so proud of your love for your community and your new venture. City of Orange, show your support by supporting him and putting good tidings in our community.

Mary Ekene/ Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc/ Executive Board of NAACP Orange, TX/ Activist & Author for Bring Positivity Back/ Founder & Owner of Livol LLC