Letter of Introduction: Chandler announces running for Commissioner Pct. 2

“I’m excited to announce that I will be seeking the office of County Commissioner for Precinct 2! I believe that Orange County can truly be the best place to live, work, play, and worship!

This campaign, however, is not about Matt Chandler. This campaign is about giving a voice to all of the citizens of Precinct 2 and Orange County! I will bring my experience as a city councilman and mayor pro tem to this position to continue to move Orange County in a positive direction!

As Precinct 2 Commissioner, I will join the many who are for better roads and bridges, better drainage for our neighborhoods, managing County finances well, and opportunities for continued economic growth!”

Matt Chandler was born in Orange, Texas and has been a life-long, Orange County resident. He’s married to Brittney Chandler and they have two girls, Blakely and Everly, and one boy, Shepard.

Matt is a graduate of Orangefield High School and went to college in Dallas. Matt has been serving in multiple ministries roles since 2005 and is currently the Pastor of Life Church in Orange. Matt previously served on the Pinehurst City Council and also served as Mayor Pro Tem. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for Sabine Federal Credit Union and for the Optimist Orange-Noon, TX club.