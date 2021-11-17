International Paper Provides Hurricane Laura Grant to United Way of Orange County

International Paper is a wonderful supporter of our community. They are the number one donor to United Way of Orange County. In addition to their regular support, International Paper also steps up in times of disaster.

After Hurricane Laura impacted Orange County, International Paper donated $10,000 to United Way of Orange County to utilize for disaster assistance. Working through Orange County Disaster Rebuild, United Way of Orange County was able to help fund five cases, which impacted eleven individuals. Of those, one is a single parent, three are elderly, five are children, and two are disabled. These families are now in a safe, security, and sanitary home.

Recovery is a marathon, not a sprint. But working together, we are rebuilding our community.