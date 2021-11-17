Fishers of Men seeking donations

Fishers of Men provides over 250 backpacks of food per week to students of Vidor. For the week of Nov. 15 – Nov. 26, the drop off location is Remax Pro at 1091 North Main Street #103 in Vidor. Items needed include: individual cereals, individual oatmeal, Ramen noodles, Ravioli, Spaghetti Os, individual snacks, crackers, Gold Fish. For more information, call 409-783-0994.