Paxton Files Lawsuit Against Biden Administration’s Vaccine Mandate for Healthcare Workers and Federal Contractors

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration challenging its “Vaccine Mandate Rule.” This mandate imposes an unprecedented federal vaccine decree on nearly every full-time employee, part-time employee, student, intern, volunteer, and contractor working at a wide range of healthcare facilities receiving Medicare or Medicaid funding.

“At a time when we need healthcare workers more than ever before, amid a harrowing worker shortage, the Biden Administration has prioritized this unlawful vaccine mandate over the healthcare of all Americans,” Attorney General Paxton said. “We need healthcare workers, regardless of their vaccination status, and this decision puts us on track for an impending disaster within the healthcare industry.”

Paxton also filed a motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to stop President Biden’s unlawful vaccine mandate against federal contractors. This sweeping mandate is a part of the President’s unconstitutional efforts to revitalize his flagging vaccination campaign at the cost of individual liberty.

“The President’s blatant disdain for those who choose to not receive a vaccine will not be allowed to seep into the great State of Texas,” Attorney General Ken Paxton said. “Here, we protect individual liberties first and foremost, and Texans do not have to sacrifice their beliefs and their health to preserve their livelihoods.”

