Paxton Files Lawsuit Against Biden Administration’s Vaccine Mandate for Healthcare Workers and Federal Contractors
AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration challenging
“At a time when we need healthcare workers more than ever before, amid a harrowing worker shortage, the Biden Administration has prioritized this unlawful vaccine mandate over the healthcare of all
Read the complaint here.
Paxton also filed a motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to stop President Biden’s unlawful vaccine mandate against federal contractors. This sweeping mandate is a part of the President’s unconstitutional efforts to revitalize his flagging vaccination campaign at the cost of individual liberty.
“The President’s blatant disdain for those who choose to not receive a vaccine will not be allowed to seep into the great State of Texas,” Attorney General Ken Paxton said. “Here, we protect individual liberties first and foremost, and Texans do not have to sacrifice their beliefs and their health to preserve their livelihoods.”
Read the motion here.
