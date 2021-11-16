LC-M Journalism Team nabs first place

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville UIL Journalism team brought home the 1st place team plaque after competing at the Bridge City meet on Saturday.

Sophomore Gabrielle Moore (left) placed 1st in Feature Writing and Editorial Writing, and 3rd in Headline Writing.

Sophomore Valencia Allen (middle) placed 5th in News Writing and Editorial Writing.

Sophomore Rayna Christy (right) placed 1st in Headline Writing, 6th in News Writing, and 4th in Editorial Writing.