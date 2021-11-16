Bears trip up Indians in triple OT

LITTLE CYPRESS – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears won a nailbiter in their season opener Tuesday night, downing the Port Neches-Groves Indians 48-46 in triple overtime.

Ben Elliott led the Bears (1-0) with a game-high 24 points while Noah Fuller filtered in nine.

Ian Eberhart led the Indians (0-2) with 16 points.

The Bears will visit Beaumont Kelly Friday and will start at 3 p.m.