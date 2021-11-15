November 15, 2021

Police investigate Sunday night shooting

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 7:56 am Monday, November 15, 2021

PRESS RELEASE — On Sunday November 14, 2021, at 8:45 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of W John in reference to several shots being fired and a possible victim.

 Officers began to arrive on scene at 8:47 p.m. and located a black, four door, passenger car that was stopped in a ditch.  The vehicle had multiple bullet holes on the driver side.  Officers checked the vehicle to find a single black male victim deceased in the driver seat.

 The investigation is ongoing.

